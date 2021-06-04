Earnings results for Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Oragenics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Oragenics has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year. Oragenics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Oragenics does not currently pay a dividend. Oragenics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Oragenics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Oragenics is held by insiders. Only 8.00% of the stock of Oragenics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Oragenics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Oragenics is -1.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oragenics is -1.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oragenics has a P/B Ratio of 6.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

