Palisade Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-5.58.

Palisade Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Palisade Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Palisade Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.11% of the stock of Palisade Bio is held by insiders. Only 29.02% of the stock of Palisade Bio is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Palisade Bio is -0.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Palisade Bio has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

