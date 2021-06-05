CANOPY GROWTH (NASDAQ:CGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth last announced its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.67. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Canopy Growth has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. Canopy Growth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANOPY GROWTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canopy Growth in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Canopy Growth stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CGC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Canopy Growth

BROADCOM (NASDAQ:AVGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom last issued its earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has generated $18.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Broadcom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROADCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVGO)

26 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Broadcom in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Broadcom stock.

Broadcom

CONN’S (NASDAQ:CONN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s last posted its earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business earned $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Conn’s has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Conn’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONN’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CONN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conn’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Conn’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CONN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Conn’s

TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRCH)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES? (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Wall Street analysts have given Torchlight Energy Resources a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Torchlight Energy Resources wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.