COSTAMARE (NYSE:CMRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year. Costamare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COSTAMARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMRE)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Costamare in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Costamare stock.

Costamare

MONGODB (NASDAQ:MDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm earned $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has generated ($3.52) earnings per share over the last year. MongoDB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONGODB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDB)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MongoDB in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MongoDB stock.

MongoDB

TILLY’S (NYSE:TLYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s last announced its earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. Tilly’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TILLY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TLYS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tilly’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tilly’s stock.

Tilly’s

(NASDAQ:MYMD)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MYMD PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:MYMD)

