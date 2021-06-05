CLOUDERA (NYSE:CLDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudera has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Cloudera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLOUDERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLDR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cloudera in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cloudera stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLDR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cloudera

CROWDSTRIKE (NASDAQ:CRWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike last released its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company earned $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. CrowdStrike has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWDSTRIKE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRWD)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CrowdStrike in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CrowdStrike stock.

CrowdStrike

IDT (NYSE:IDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IDT)

IDT last issued its earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $339.77 million during the quarter. IDT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. IDT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN IDT? (NYSE:IDT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GWG? (NASDAQ:GWGH)

