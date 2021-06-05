ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:ZM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Its revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Video Communications has generated $2.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.3. Zoom Video Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZM)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zoom Video Communications in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Zoom Video Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Zoom Video Communications

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ENLV)

IS ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENLV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Enlivex Therapeutics stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics

SUMO LOGIC (NASDAQ:SUMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. Its revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sumo Logic has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. Sumo Logic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUMO LOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SUMO)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sumo Logic in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sumo Logic stock.

Sumo Logic

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLOBAL BLUE GROUP? (NYSE:GB)

Wall Street analysts have given Global Blue Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Global Blue Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.