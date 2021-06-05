QUOTIENT (NASDAQ:QTNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient last released its earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Quotient has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Quotient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUOTIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QTNT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quotient in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quotient stock.

Quotient

CIENA (NYSE:CIEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Its revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Ciena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIENA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIEN)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ciena in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ciena stock.

Ciena

CASTOR MARITIME (NASDAQ:CTRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $4.39 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

MICROBOT MEDICAL (NASDAQ:MBOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Microbot Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MICROBOT MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBOT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Microbot Medical in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Microbot Medical stock.

Microbot Medical