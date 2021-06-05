THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (NYSE:BNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia last released its quarterly earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Bank of Nova Scotia has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. The Bank of Nova Scotia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BNS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bank of Nova Scotia stock.

36KR (NASDAQ:KRKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr last posted its earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.21. 36Kr has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 36Kr has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 36KR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRKR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 36Kr in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 36Kr stock.

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP (NYSE:GHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group last posted its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6.

IS GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GreenTree Hospitality Group stock.

EHANG (NASDAQ:EH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. EHang has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EHANG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EH)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EHang in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” EHang stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

