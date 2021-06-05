IMMUNOVANT (NASDAQ:IMVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant last posted its earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Immunovant has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year. Immunovant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMMUNOVANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMVT)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immunovant in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Immunovant stock.

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER (NYSE:KEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power last released its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2.

IS KOREA ELECTRIC POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KEP)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Korea Electric Power in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Korea Electric Power stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VILLAGE SUPER MARKET (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market last released its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $522.82 million during the quarter. Village Super Market has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Village Super Market has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

