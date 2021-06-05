CTI BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:CTIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. CTI BioPharma has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. CTI BioPharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CTI BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTIC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CTI BioPharma in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CTI BioPharma stock.

LATHAM GROUP (NASDAQ:SWIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group last issued its earnings data on June 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Latham Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Latham Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LATHAM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWIM)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Latham Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Latham Group stock.

J.W. MAYS (NASDAQ:MAYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays last released its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

MEDLEY MANAGEMENT (NYSE:MDLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management last released its earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm earned $8.48 million during the quarter. Medley Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

