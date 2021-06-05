AMBARELLA (NASDAQ:AMBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella last released its quarterly earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company earned $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Its revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year. Ambarella has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMBARELLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMBA)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ambarella in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ambarella stock.

DOCUSIGN (NASDAQ:DOCU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company earned $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. DocuSign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOCUSIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DOCU)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DocuSign in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DocuSign stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN last announced its earnings data on April 1st, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $840.80 million during the quarter. JOANN has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9.

IS JOANN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JOAN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JOANN in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” JOANN stock.

GTT COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GTT)

IS GTT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GTT Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GTT Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GTT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

