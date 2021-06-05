QUTOUTIAO (NASDAQ:QTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $196.69 million during the quarter. Qutoutiao has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Qutoutiao has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUTOUTIAO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QTT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qutoutiao in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Qutoutiao stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QTT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Qutoutiao

THE TORO (NYSE:TTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Toro has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. The Toro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE TORO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TTC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Toro in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Toro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Toro

EXPRESS (NYSE:EXPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXPR)

Express last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express has generated ($4.86) earnings per share over the last year. Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Express in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Express stock.

Express

AKARI THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AKTX)

IS AKARI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akari Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akari Therapeutics stock.

Akari Therapeutics