(NYSE:IIAC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INVESTINDUSTRIAL ACQUISITION? (NYSE:IIAC)

Wall Street analysts have given Investindustrial Acquisition a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Investindustrial Acquisition wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

FIVE BELOW (NASDAQ:FIVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below last released its earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Its revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has generated $2.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.3. Five Below has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVE BELOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FIVE)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Five Below in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Five Below stock.

Five Below

TUNIU (NASDAQ:TOUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu last posted its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The technology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter. Tuniu has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tuniu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TUNIU? (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Wall Street analysts have given Tuniu a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Tuniu wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

AZURRX BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:AZRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.07. AzurRx BioPharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AZURRX BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZRX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AzurRx BioPharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AzurRx BioPharma stock.

AzurRx BioPharma