MESA LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:MLAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Mesa Laboratories has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year. Mesa Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MESA LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLAB)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mesa Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mesa Laboratories stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MLAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Mesa Laboratories

THE J. M. SMUCKER (NYSE:SJM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker last announced its earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. The J. M. Smucker has generated $8.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. The J. M. Smucker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE J. M. SMUCKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SJM)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The J. M. Smucker in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 8 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The J. M. Smucker stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SJM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The J. M. Smucker

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners last announced its earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.92. The firm earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Its revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. NGL Energy Partners has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. NGL Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NGL ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NGL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NGL Energy Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NGL Energy Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NGL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NGL Energy Partners

ORAGENICS (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Oragenics has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ORAGENICS? (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

