STONECO (NASDAQ:STNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company earned $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985 million. Its revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. StoneCo has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.5. StoneCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STONECO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STNE)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StoneCo in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” StoneCo stock.

CEMTREX (NASDAQ:CETX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 1st, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.20. Cemtrex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cemtrex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEMTREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CETX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cemtrex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cemtrex stock.

ZUMIEZ (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Zumiez has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZUMIEZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zumiez in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Zumiez stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZUMZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HOOKER FURNITURE (NASDAQ:HOFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture last issued its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.26 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS HOOKER FURNITURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOFT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hooker Furniture in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hooker Furniture stock.

