ITERIS (NASDAQ:ITI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris last released its quarterly earnings data on June 1st, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Iteris has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Iteris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITERIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Iteris in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Iteris stock.

Iteris

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SAIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Its revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Science Applications International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAIC)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Science Applications International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Science Applications International stock.

Science Applications International

DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS (NYSE:DLNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners last released its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company earned $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Dynagas LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DLNG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dynagas LNG Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DLNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Dynagas LNG Partners

HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY? (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

