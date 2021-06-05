CANAAN (NASDAQ:CAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan last posted its earnings results on April 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Canaan has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Canaan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CANAAN? (NASDAQ:CAN)

Wall Street analysts have given Canaan a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Canaan wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

THE COOPER COMPANIES (NYSE:COO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies last released its earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Cooper Companies has generated $9.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. The Cooper Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE COOPER COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COO)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Cooper Companies in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Cooper Companies stock.

The Cooper Companies

DULUTH (NASDAQ:DLTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. Duluth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DULUTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DLTH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Duluth in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Duluth stock.

Duluth

BRIDGFORD FOODS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BRID)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRIDGFORD FOODS? (NASDAQ:BRID)

Wall Street analysts have given Bridgford Foods a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Bridgford Foods wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.