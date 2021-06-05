CANGO (NYSE:CANG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CANG)

Cango last released its earnings results on May 30th, 2021. The reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $2.32. Cango has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.6. Cango has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:OESX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems last issued its earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.4. Orion Energy Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OESX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orion Energy Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orion Energy Systems stock.

PAGERDUTY (NYSE:PD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company earned $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. Its revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. PagerDuty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAGERDUTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PD)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PagerDuty in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PagerDuty stock.

CEMIG EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CIG)

IS CEMIG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CEMIG in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CEMIG stock.

