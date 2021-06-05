MEDALLIA (NYSE:MDLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia last issued its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medallia has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year. Medallia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDALLIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MDLA)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medallia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medallia stock.

Medallia

LULULEMON ATHLETICA (NASDAQ:LULU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica last posted its earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lululemon Athletica has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.2. Lululemon Athletica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LULULEMON ATHLETICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LULU)

30 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lululemon Athletica in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings, 19 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lululemon Athletica stock.

Lululemon Athletica

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES (NYSE:HOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Hovnanian Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HURCO COMPANIES (NASDAQ:HURC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies last released its earnings data on March 5th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $54.12 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.4. Hurco Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

