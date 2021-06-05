BORR DRILLING (NYSE:BORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Borr Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Borr Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BORR DRILLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BORR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Borr Drilling in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Borr Drilling stock.

GRAHAM (NYSE:GHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHM)

Graham last released its quarterly earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Graham has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.4. Graham has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAHAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHM)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graham in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Graham stock.

PHREESIA (NYSE:PHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia last issued its earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business earned $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Its revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. Phreesia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHREESIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PHR)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Phreesia in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Phreesia stock.

AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ANAT)

