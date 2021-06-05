LIGHTINTHEBOX (NYSE:LITB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox last released its quarterly earnings results on March 19th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $132.75 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. LightInTheBox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIGHTINTHEBOX? (NYSE:LITB)

Wall Street analysts have given LightInTheBox a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but LightInTheBox wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

(NASDAQ:GLBE)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLOBAL-E ONLINE? (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Wall Street analysts have given Global-e Online a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Global-e Online wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ECMOHO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MOHO)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ECMOHO? (NASDAQ:MOHO)

Wall Street analysts have given ECMOHO a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but ECMOHO wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP (NASDAQ:SQBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group last released its quarterly earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.40 by $9.13. The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sequential Brands Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP? (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Wall Street analysts have given Sequential Brands Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Sequential Brands Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.