DIGITAL TURBINE (NASDAQ:APPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine last issued its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company earned $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Its revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Turbine has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.3. Digital Turbine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGITAL TURBINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APPS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digital Turbine in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Digital Turbine stock.

COSAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CSAN)

IS COSAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSAN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cosan in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cosan stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSAN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS (NYSE:NX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company earned $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Its revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quanex Building Products has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Quanex Building Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quanex Building Products in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quanex Building Products stock.

IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IS IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRCP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock.

