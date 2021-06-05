LOOP INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:LOOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries last issued its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Loop Industries has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year. Loop Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOOP INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOOP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Loop Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Loop Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LOOP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHARGEPOINT (NYSE:CHPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint last released its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm earned $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. ChargePoint has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CHARGEPOINT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHPT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChargePoint in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ChargePoint stock.

STEEL CONNECT (NASDAQ:STCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect last issued its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.05 million for the quarter. Steel Connect has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Steel Connect has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STEEL CONNECT? (NASDAQ:STCN)

SOLITARIO ZINC (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc last announced its earnings data on March 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solitario Zinc has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SOLITARIO ZINC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Solitario Zinc in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Solitario Zinc stock.

