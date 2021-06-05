KIRKLAND’S (NASDAQ:KIRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s last released its quarterly earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Kirkland’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIRKLAND’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KIRK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kirkland’s in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kirkland’s stock.

ASANA (NYSE:ASAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana last released its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company earned $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Its revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year.

IS ASANA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASAN)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asana in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Asana stock.

FANG EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SFUN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FANG? (NYSE:SFUN)

MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MLND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Millendo Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLND)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Millendo Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Millendo Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MLND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

