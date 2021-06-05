HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (NYSE:HPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise last issued its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HPE)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HPE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SECUREWORKS (NASDAQ:SCWX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks last released its earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business earned $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. Its revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SecureWorks has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. SecureWorks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SECUREWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCWX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SecureWorks in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SecureWorks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCWX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SecureWorks

(NASDAQ:BPYU)

