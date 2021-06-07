Earnings results for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited is expected* to report earnings on 06/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47.

Dada Nexus last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.49. The firm earned $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294 million. Dada Nexus has generated ($1.81) earnings per share over the last year. Dada Nexus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, June 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.79%. The high price target for DADA is $47.00 and the low price target for DADA is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dada Nexus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.33, Dada Nexus has a forecasted upside of 54.8% from its current price of $25.41. Dada Nexus has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus does not currently pay a dividend. Dada Nexus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

In the past three months, Dada Nexus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.48% of the stock of Dada Nexus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA



Earnings for Dada Nexus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.54) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Dada Nexus is -14.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dada Nexus is -14.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dada Nexus has a P/B Ratio of 5.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

