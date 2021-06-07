Earnings results for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

HealthEquity last released its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business earned $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.8. HealthEquity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, June 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HealthEquity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.47%. The high price target for HQY is $92.00 and the low price target for HQY is $70.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HealthEquity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.10, HealthEquity has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $81.10. HealthEquity has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity does not currently pay a dividend. HealthEquity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

In the past three months, HealthEquity insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,315,080.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of HealthEquity is held by insiders. 98.08% of the stock of HealthEquity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY



Earnings for HealthEquity are expected to grow by 16.28% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of HealthEquity is 675.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.04. The P/E ratio of HealthEquity is 675.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.47. HealthEquity has a PEG Ratio of 7.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HealthEquity has a P/B Ratio of 4.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

