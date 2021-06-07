Earnings results for Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Jiayin Group last posted its earnings data on April 9th, 2021. The reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Jiayin Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, June 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jiayin Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.24%. The high price target for JFIN is $9.25 and the low price target for JFIN is $9.25. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jiayin Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.25, Jiayin Group has a forecasted upside of 37.2% from its current price of $6.74. Jiayin Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group does not currently pay a dividend. Jiayin Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

In the past three months, Jiayin Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN



Earnings for Jiayin Group are expected to grow by 40.24% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Jiayin Group is 9.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.04. The P/E ratio of Jiayin Group is 9.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.66.

