Earnings results for NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 06/07/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

NextDecade last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. NextDecade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NextDecade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NextDecade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.46%. The high price target for NEXT is $3.00 and the low price target for NEXT is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NextDecade has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, NextDecade has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $2.44. NextDecade has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade does not currently pay a dividend. NextDecade does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

In the past three months, NextDecade insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of NextDecade is held by insiders. 76.43% of the stock of NextDecade is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT



Earnings for NextDecade are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.39) per share. NextDecade has a P/B Ratio of 6.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

