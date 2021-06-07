Earnings results for Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/07/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Organovo in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo does not currently pay a dividend. Organovo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

In the past three months, Organovo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Organovo is held by insiders. Only 33.79% of the stock of Organovo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO



Organovo has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

