Earnings results for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/07/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pluristem Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.81%. The high price target for PSTI is $12.50 and the low price target for PSTI is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pluristem Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.88, Pluristem Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 131.8% from its current price of $4.26. Pluristem Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Pluristem Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

In the past three months, Pluristem Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,541,915.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Pluristem Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 18.69% of the stock of Pluristem Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)



Earnings for Pluristem Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.44) per share. Pluristem Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

