Earnings results for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Stitch Fix last released its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Its revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year. Stitch Fix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, June 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.97%. The high price target for SFIX is $643.00 and the low price target for SFIX is $25.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix does not currently pay a dividend. Stitch Fix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

In the past three months, Stitch Fix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,610,102.00 in company stock. 45.10% of the stock of Stitch Fix is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.58% of the stock of Stitch Fix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX



Earnings for Stitch Fix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Stitch Fix is -63.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stitch Fix is -63.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stitch Fix has a P/B Ratio of 14.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

