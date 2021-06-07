Earnings results for The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Duckhorn Portfolio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.39%. The high price target for NAPA is $22.00 and the low price target for NAPA is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Duckhorn Portfolio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.78, The Duckhorn Portfolio has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $19.17. The Duckhorn Portfolio has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio does not currently pay a dividend. The Duckhorn Portfolio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

In the past three months, The Duckhorn Portfolio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $135,913,338.00 in company stock. Only 15.12% of the stock of The Duckhorn Portfolio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA



Earnings for The Duckhorn Portfolio are expected to grow by 10.26% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.43 per share. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a PEG Ratio of 11.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here