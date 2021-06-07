Earnings results for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.74.

Vail Resorts last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm earned $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vail Resorts has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year. Vail Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, June 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $298.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.44%. The high price target for MTN is $350.00 and the low price target for MTN is $233.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vail Resorts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $298.58, Vail Resorts has a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of $333.38. Vail Resorts has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Vail Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

In the past three months, Vail Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $920,918.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Vail Resorts is held by insiders. 95.08% of the stock of Vail Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN



Earnings for Vail Resorts are expected to grow by 118.62% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $7.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Vail Resorts is -1,190.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vail Resorts is -1,190.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vail Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 8.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here