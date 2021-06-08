Earnings results for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

ABM Industries last posted its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.6. ABM Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ABM Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.02%. The high price target for ABM is $60.00 and the low price target for ABM is $45.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ABM Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, ABM Industries has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $48.56. ABM Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

ABM Industries has a dividend yield of 1.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ABM Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ABM Industries is 31.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ABM Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.44% next year. This indicates that ABM Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, ABM Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,504,283.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of ABM Industries is held by insiders. 91.67% of the stock of ABM Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ABM Industries are expected to decrease by -3.72% in the coming year, from $3.23 to $3.11 per share. The P/E ratio of ABM Industries is 73.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.25. The P/E ratio of ABM Industries is 73.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.98. ABM Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

