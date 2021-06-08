Earnings results for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96.

Academy Sports and Outdoors last released its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors has generated $3.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Academy Sports and Outdoors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Academy Sports and Outdoors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.86%. The high price target for ASO is $40.00 and the low price target for ASO is $17.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a forecasted downside of 29.9% from its current price of $37.78. Academy Sports and Outdoors has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors does not currently pay a dividend. Academy Sports and Outdoors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

In the past three months, Academy Sports and Outdoors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $634,733,291.00 in company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors is held by insiders. 92.37% of the stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO



Earnings for Academy Sports and Outdoors are expected to grow by 4.64% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $3.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Academy Sports and Outdoors is 9.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.25. The P/E ratio of Academy Sports and Outdoors is 9.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 41.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

