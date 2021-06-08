Earnings results for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.89%. The high price target for AMSWA is $23.00 and the low price target for AMSWA is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Software has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Software is 169.23%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, American Software will have a dividend payout ratio of 231.58% in the coming year. This indicates that American Software may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

In the past three months, American Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $406,428.00 in company stock. Only 9.11% of the stock of American Software is held by insiders. 83.19% of the stock of American Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA



Earnings for American Software are expected to decrease by -5.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of American Software is 116.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.25. The P/E ratio of American Software is 116.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.49. American Software has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

