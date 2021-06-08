Earnings results for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/08/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Annovis Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.48%. The high price target for ANVS is $45.00 and the low price target for ANVS is $45.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Annovis Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Annovis Bio has a forecasted downside of 34.5% from its current price of $68.68. Annovis Bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Annovis Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

In the past three months, Annovis Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.60% of the stock of Annovis Bio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.11% of the stock of Annovis Bio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS



Annovis Bio has a P/B Ratio of 109.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

