Earnings results for Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/08/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Argan last released its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter. Argan has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Argan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Argan (NYSE:AGX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Argan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.12%. The high price target for AGX is $64.00 and the low price target for AGX is $64.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Argan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.00, Argan has a forecasted upside of 31.1% from its current price of $48.81. Argan has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Argan has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Argan (NYSE:AGX)

In the past three months, Argan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $865,944.00 in company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Argan is held by insiders. 84.93% of the stock of Argan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Argan (NYSE:AGX



The P/E ratio of Argan is 32.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.25. The P/E ratio of Argan is 32.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.98. Argan has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here