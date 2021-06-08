Earnings results for BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

BEST last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $1.00. The business earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. BEST has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. BEST has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BEST (NYSE:BEST)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BEST in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 220.95%. The high price target for BEST is $6.00 and the low price target for BEST is $3.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BEST has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, BEST has a forecasted upside of 220.9% from its current price of $1.48. BEST has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST does not currently pay a dividend. BEST does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BEST (NYSE:BEST)

In the past three months, BEST insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.65% of the stock of BEST is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.96% of the stock of BEST is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BEST (NYSE:BEST



Earnings for BEST are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of BEST is -1.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BEST is -1.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BEST has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

