Earnings results for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Calavo Growers last posted its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm earned $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Its revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Calavo Growers has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year. Calavo Growers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calavo Growers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.46%. The high price target for CVGW is $85.00 and the low price target for CVGW is $75.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Calavo Growers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Calavo Growers has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers pays a meaningful dividend of 1.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Calavo Growers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Calavo Growers is 73.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Calavo Growers will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.98% next year. This indicates that Calavo Growers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

In the past three months, Calavo Growers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $425,820.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Calavo Growers is held by insiders. 76.91% of the stock of Calavo Growers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW



Earnings for Calavo Growers are expected to grow by 38.50% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Calavo Growers is -171.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Calavo Growers has a P/B Ratio of 5.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

