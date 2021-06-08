Earnings results for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Caseys General Stores, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

Casey’s General Stores last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Casey’s General Stores has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $215.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.08%. The high price target for CASY is $250.00 and the low price target for CASY is $171.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Casey’s General Stores has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $215.11, Casey’s General Stores has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $215.29. Casey’s General Stores has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Casey’s General Stores has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Casey’s General Stores has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Casey’s General Stores is 19.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Casey’s General Stores will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.92% next year. This indicates that Casey’s General Stores will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Casey’s General Stores insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Casey’s General Stores is held by insiders. 86.71% of the stock of Casey’s General Stores is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Casey’s General Stores are expected to grow by 0.75% in the coming year, from $7.98 to $8.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Casey’s General Stores is 24.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.24. The P/E ratio of Casey’s General Stores is 24.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.78. Casey’s General Stores has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

