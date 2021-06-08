Earnings results for Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Chico’s FAS last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS has generated ($1.38) earnings per share over the last year. Chico’s FAS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chico’s FAS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.78%. The high price target for CHS is $5.00 and the low price target for CHS is $2.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Chico's FAS has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS does not currently pay a dividend. Chico’s FAS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

In the past three months, Chico’s FAS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Chico’s FAS is held by insiders. 76.14% of the stock of Chico’s FAS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS



Earnings for Chico’s FAS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Chico’s FAS is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chico’s FAS is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chico’s FAS has a P/B Ratio of 4.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

