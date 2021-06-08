Earnings results for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. is estimated to report earnings on 06/08/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.67.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria last announced its earnings data on March 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $117.63 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Dividend Strength: Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria does not currently pay a dividend. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

In the past three months, Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.20% of the stock of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY



The P/E ratio of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

