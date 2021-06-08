Earnings results for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FTC Solar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.30%. The high price target for FTCI is $23.00 and the low price target for FTCI is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar does not currently pay a dividend. FTC Solar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

In the past three months, FTC Solar insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,997.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI



Earnings for FTC Solar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.47 per share.

