Earnings results for iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

iHuman last released its earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $29.05 million during the quarter. iHuman has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iHuman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on iHuman (NYSE:IH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iHuman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 144.61%. The high price target for IH is $26.10 and the low price target for IH is $26.10. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iHuman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.10, iHuman has a forecasted upside of 144.6% from its current price of $10.67. iHuman has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman does not currently pay a dividend. iHuman does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iHuman (NYSE:IH)

In the past three months, iHuman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.93% of the stock of iHuman is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iHuman (NYSE:IH



iHuman has a P/B Ratio of 5.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

