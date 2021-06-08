Earnings results for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J. Jill, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.25.

J.Jill last released its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $1.06. The company earned $120.43 million during the quarter. J.Jill has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. J.Jill has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for J.Jill in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 82.21%. The high price target for JILL is $3.20 and the low price target for JILL is $3.20. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill does not currently pay a dividend. J.Jill does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

In the past three months, J.Jill insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of J.Jill is held by insiders. Only 17.57% of the stock of J.Jill is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL



The P/E ratio of J.Jill is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of J.Jill is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

