Earnings results for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Co is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Limoneira last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Limoneira has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. Limoneira has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Limoneira in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.31%. The high price target for LMNR is $38.00 and the low price target for LMNR is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Limoneira has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.67, Limoneira has a forecasted upside of 22.3% from its current price of $19.35. Limoneira has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Limoneira has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Limoneira will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.48% next year. This indicates that Limoneira will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

In the past three months, Limoneira insiders have bought 322.09% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $542,093.00 in company stock and sold $128,432.00 in company stock. Only 5.82% of the stock of Limoneira is held by insiders. 51.61% of the stock of Limoneira is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR



Earnings for Limoneira are expected to grow by 885.71% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Limoneira is -22.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Limoneira is -22.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Limoneira has a PEG Ratio of 18.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Limoneira has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

