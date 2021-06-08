Earnings results for Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Momo last released its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Momo has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Momo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Momo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.64%. The high price target for MOMO is $26.00 and the low price target for MOMO is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo does not currently pay a dividend. Momo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

In the past three months, Momo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.40% of the stock of Momo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.36% of the stock of Momo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Momo are expected to grow by 13.79% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Momo is 9.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.25. The P/E ratio of Momo is 9.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.54. Momo has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

