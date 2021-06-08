Earnings results for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America last released its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $74.50 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Oil-Dri Co. of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Dividend Strength: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America pays a meaningful dividend of 2.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oil-Dri Co. of America has been increasing its dividend for 7 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

In the past three months, Oil-Dri Co. of America insiders have sold 1,141.37% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $35,160.00 in company stock and sold $436,467.00 in company stock. Only 9.93% of the stock of Oil-Dri Co. of America is held by insiders. 48.78% of the stock of Oil-Dri Co. of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC



The P/E ratio of Oil-Dri Co. of America is 14.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.24. The P/E ratio of Oil-Dri Co. of America is 14.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.14. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

